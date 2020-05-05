What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Chad Ochocinco, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally am a big fan of Chad Ochocinco, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chad Ochocinco right now? On Google Trends Chad Ochocinco had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 78 nine days ago, 67 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 80 six days ago, 76 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-28 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Chad Ochocinco’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.7. so by that measure, Chad Ochocinco is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Chad Ochocinco never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chad Ochocinco has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05 and my research indicates that people searching for Chad Ochocinco are also searching for these related terms: chad johnson.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chad Ochocinco, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones