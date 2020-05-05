Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Dax Shepard, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally am a big fan of Dax Shepard, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dax Shepard right now? On Google Trends Dax Shepard had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 55 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Dax Shepard’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.4. so by that measure, Dax Shepard has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Dax Shepard never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dax Shepard has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Dax Shepard are also searching for these related terms: kristen bell dax shepard, kristen bell, dax shepard wife, dax shepard and kristen bell, dax shepard movies, dax shepard podcast, dax shepard the ranch, zach braff, dax shepard net worth, the ranch, monica padman, zach braff dax shepard, dax shepard kids, tiger king, dax shepard tiger king, dax shepard joe exotic, dax shepard brie, kristen bell net worth, dax shepard monica padman, kristen bell husband, chips, when in rome, dax shepard when in rome, bless this mess and the good place.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dax Shepard, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones