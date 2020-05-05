What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Dina Manzo, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally really like Dina Manzo, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dina Manzo right now? On Google Trends Dina Manzo had a popularity ranking of 0 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 0. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-22 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Dina Manzo’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.7. so by that measure, Dina Manzo is getting more popular! But in any case Dina Manzo can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-05-05, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Dina Manzo has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Dina Manzo are also searching for these related terms: caroline manzo and dina and caroline manzo.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dina Manzo, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones