Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jessica Biel, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jessica Biel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jessica Biel right now? On Google Trends Jessica Biel had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 59 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Jessica Biel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.6. so by that measure, Jessica Biel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jessica Biel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jessica Biel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Jessica Biel are also searching for these related terms: jessica biel justin, justin timberlake jessica biel, justin timberlake, jessica alba, sinner, the sinner jessica biel, the sinner, jessica biel netflix, jessica biel instagram, justin timberlake and jessica biel, jessica biel series, jessica biel movies, jessica biel net worth, jessica biel bojack, jennifer garner, jessica simpson, jessica biel son, kate beckinsale, jessica biel body, next, jessica biel bikini, chris evans, chuck and larry, jessica biel age and justin timberlake net worth.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jessica Biel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones