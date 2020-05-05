Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Ashley Benson, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally am a big fan of Ashley Benson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashley Benson right now? On Google Trends Ashley Benson had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Ashley Benson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.0. so by that measure, Ashley Benson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashley Benson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashley Benson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Ashley Benson are also searching for these related terms: ashley benson cara, ashley benson cara delevingne, cara delevingne, ashley benson and cara, ashley benson and cara delevingne, pretty little liars, lucy hale, shay mitchell, ashley benson instagram, troian bellisario, pll, ashley benson dating, ashley benson girlfriend, cara delevingne y ashley benson, ashley benson age, cara delevingne instagram, ashley benson movies, ashley benson gay, pixels, pretty little liars cast, margot robbie, selena gomez, ashley benson partner, ashley benson sexuality and ashley benson height.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashley Benson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones