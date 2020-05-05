Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Julia Roberts, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally am a big fan of Julia Roberts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Julia Roberts right now? On Google Trends Julia Roberts had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 76 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 62 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-21 when they had a rank of 76. If we compare Julia Roberts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.0. so by that measure, Julia Roberts is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Julia Roberts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Julia Roberts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Julia Roberts are also searching for these related terms: julia roberts movies, julia roberts movie, julia roberts pretty woman, film julia roberts, pretty woman, richard gere julia roberts, richard gere, emma roberts julia roberts, emma roberts, pelicula julia roberts, julia roberts 2020, filme julia roberts, hugh grant julia roberts, sandra bullock, julia roberts netflix, hugh grant, tom hanks julia roberts, julia roberts age, tom hanks, julia roberts husband, friends, julia roberts 2019, julia roberts friends, brad pitt and julia roberts instagram.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Julia Roberts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones