Hello! I have found some curious things on Rachel Bilson, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally am a big fan of Rachel Bilson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rachel Bilson right now? On Google Trends Rachel Bilson had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Rachel Bilson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.7. so by that measure, Rachel Bilson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rachel Bilson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rachel Bilson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Rachel Bilson are also searching for these related terms: rachel bilson bill hader, bill hader, hart of dixie, adam brody, hayden christensen, bill hader and rachel bilson, the oc, rachel bilson 2020, rachel bilson dating, hart of dixie cast, mischa barton, heart of dixie, rachel bilson daughter, leighton meester, zoe hart, rachel bilson husband, jumper, rachel bilson height, rachel bilson and adam brody, rachel bilson age, summer oc, adam brody wife, rachel mcadams, rachel bilson boyfriend and who is rachel bilson married to.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rachel Bilson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones