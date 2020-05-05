Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Sharon Osbourne, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally have always appreciated Sharon Osbourne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sharon Osbourne right now? On Google Trends Sharon Osbourne had a popularity ranking of 3 ten days ago, 4 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 4. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Sharon Osbourne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 4.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.7. so by that measure, Sharon Osbourne is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sharon Osbourne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sharon Osbourne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Sharon Osbourne are also searching for these related terms: sharon osbourne hair, ozzy osbourne, sharon osbourne age, ozzy osbourne and sharon, young sharon osbourne, sharon osbourne new hair, how old is sharon osbourne, sharon osbourne net worth, kelly osbourne, sharon osbourne hair color, sharon osbourne grey hair, the talk, sharon osbourne white hair, marie osmond, sharon osbourne gray hair, sharon osbourne new hair color, sharon osbourne blonde, sharon osbourne new hairstyle, sharon osbourne blonde hair, sharon osbourne kids, sharon osbourne new hairstyle 2019, ozzy osbourne net worth, sharon osbourne hair colour, sharon stone and sharon osbourne husband.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sharon Osbourne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones