Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Andrew Garfield, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally am a big fan of Andrew Garfield, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Andrew Garfield right now? On Google Trends Andrew Garfield had a popularity ranking of 84 ten days ago, 77 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 73 three days ago, 73 two days ago, 70 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 89. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Andrew Garfield’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 72.4. so by that measure, Andrew Garfield is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Andrew Garfield never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Andrew Garfield has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Andrew Garfield are also searching for these related terms: spiderman andrew garfield, spiderman, andrew garfield emma stone, emma stone, spider man andrew garfield, spider man, tobey maguire, tom holland, andrew garfield movies, andrew garfield 2020, hacksaw ridge, amazing spider man, the amazing spider man, andrew garfield and emma stone, tobey maguire andrew garfield tom holland, andrew garfield instagram, homem aranha, amazing spiderman, andrew garfield gay, andrew garfield wife, andrew garfield height, the amazing spider-man, the amazing spiderman, spider man 3 and andrew garfield girlfriend.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Andrew Garfield, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones