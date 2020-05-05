Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Gary Oldman, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally really like Gary Oldman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gary Oldman right now? On Google Trends Gary Oldman had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Gary Oldman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.5. so by that measure, Gary Oldman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Gary Oldman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gary Oldman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Gary Oldman are also searching for these related terms: harry potter, gary oldman harry potter, gary oldman dracula, dracula, sirius black, gary oldman churchill, gary oldman movies, gary oldman batman, gary oldman friends, gary oldman leon, leon, gary oldman winston churchill, winston churchill, gary oldman oscar, darkest hour, hannibal, gary oldman hannibal, fifth element, fifth element gary oldman, sirius black actor, gary oldman young, uma thurman, gary oldman everyone, gary oldman beethoven and natalie portman.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gary Oldman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones