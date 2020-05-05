What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Paula Abdul, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally have always appreciated Paula Abdul, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paula Abdul right now? On Google Trends Paula Abdul had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Paula Abdul’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.4. so by that measure, Paula Abdul is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Paula Abdul never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paula Abdul has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Paula Abdul are also searching for these related terms: paula abdul straight up, rush rush paula abdul, paula abdul songs, how old is paula abdul, paula abdul opposites attract, paula abdul young, paula abdul straight up lyrics, paula abdul forever your girl, paula abdul age, paula abdul plane crash, paula abdul now, impractical jokers movie, paula abdul cold hearted, paula abdul stalker, paula abdul billboard 2019 and is paula abdul married.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paula Abdul, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones