Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Richard Gere, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Richard Gere, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Richard Gere right now? On Google Trends Richard Gere had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 66 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 77 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-24 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Richard Gere’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.2. so by that measure, Richard Gere is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Richard Gere never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Richard Gere has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Richard Gere are also searching for these related terms: richard gere julia roberts, julia roberts, film richard gere, richard gere movies, pretty woman, richard gere pretty woman, richard gere wife, richard gere age, richard gere net worth, richard gere 2020, richard gere cindy crawford, young richard gere, richard gere peliculas, cindy crawford, richard gere gerbil, alejandra silva, richard gere son, diane lane, richard gere perro, richard gere edward norton, double richard gere, jennifer lopez, peliculas de richard gere, harrison ford and how old is richard gere.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Richard Gere, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones