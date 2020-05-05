Hello! I have found some curious things on Ariana Grande, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally am a big fan of Ariana Grande, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ariana Grande right now? On Google Trends Ariana Grande had a popularity ranking of 78 ten days ago, 77 nine days ago, 77 eight days ago, 79 seven days ago, 84 six days ago, 85 five days ago, 90 four days ago, 80 three days ago, 80 two days ago, 82 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 78. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 90. If we compare Ariana Grande’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 76.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 81.0. so by that measure, Ariana Grande is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ariana Grande never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ariana Grande has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Ariana Grande are also searching for these related terms: is ariana grande, ariana grande lyrics, ariana grande 2020, pete davidson, pete davidson ariana grande, ariana grande songs, billie eilish, ariana grande boyfriend, selena gomez, ariana grande 7 rings, 7 rings, ariana grande age, ariana grande instagram, ariana grande next, ariana grande hair, ariana grande net worth, what is ariana grande, mac miller, ariana grande mac miller, ariana grande perfume, ariana grande cat, taylor swift, ariana grande height, nicki minaj and justin bieber.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ariana Grande, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones