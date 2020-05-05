Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Hugh Grant, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally really like Hugh Grant, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hugh Grant right now? On Google Trends Hugh Grant had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 70 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 70. If we compare Hugh Grant’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.1. so by that measure, Hugh Grant is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hugh Grant never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hugh Grant has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Hugh Grant are also searching for these related terms: hugh grant movies, hugh grant film, hugh grant notting hill, hugh grant young, julia roberts, notting hill, hugh grant julia roberts, julia roberts hugh grant, hugh grant gentlemen, hugh grant sandra bullock, sandra bullock, the gentlemen, elizabeth hurley, hugh jackman, the gentlemen hugh grant, hugh grant 2020, bridget jones, hugh grant drew barrymore, matthew mcconaughey, hugh grant love actually, hugh grant children, hugh grant age, love actually, meryl streep hugh grant and meryl streep.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hugh Grant, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones