Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Zayn Malik, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally am a big fan of Zayn Malik, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zayn Malik right now? On Google Trends Zayn Malik had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-29 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Zayn Malik’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 3.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.6. so by that measure, Zayn Malik is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zayn Malik never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zayn Malik has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Zayn Malik are also searching for these related terms: zayn malik gigi, gigi, gigi zayn, gigi hadid zayn, gigi hadid, zayn malik gigi hadid, harry styles, one direction, zayn malik one direction, gigi and zayn, gigi and zayn malik, zayn malik and gigi hadid, liam payne, zayn malik 2020, louis tomlinson, niall horan, zayn malik age, zayn malik hair, zayn malik height, zayn malik net worth, zayn malik instagram, justin bieber, bella hadid, zayn malik twitter and perrie edwards.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zayn Malik, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones