Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Sarah Michelle Gellar, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally really like Sarah Michelle Gellar, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sarah Michelle Gellar right now? On Google Trends Sarah Michelle Gellar had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 61 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 56 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 59 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 60. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-22 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Sarah Michelle Gellar’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.5. so by that measure, Sarah Michelle Gellar is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sarah Michelle Gellar never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sarah Michelle Gellar has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Sarah Michelle Gellar are also searching for these related terms: buffy, freddie prinze, freddie prinze jr, scooby doo, buffy the vampire slayer, sarah michelle gellar 2020, sarah michelle gellar movies, sarah michelle gellar instagram, jennifer love hewitt, sarah michelle gellar kids, alyson hannigan, sarah michelle gellar and freddie prinze jr, sarah michelle gellar 2019, sarah michelle gellar age, sarah michelle gellar net worth, david boreanaz, buffy contre les vampires, linda cardellini, scooby doo movie, selma blair, sarah michelle gellar height, sarah michelle gellar husband, charisma carpenter, cruel intentions and james marsters.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sarah Michelle Gellar, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones