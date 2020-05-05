What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Anna Kendrick, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally really like Anna Kendrick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Kendrick right now? On Google Trends Anna Kendrick had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 69 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 69 five days ago, 61 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 62 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-22 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Anna Kendrick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.0. so by that measure, Anna Kendrick is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Kendrick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Kendrick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Kendrick are also searching for these related terms: anna kendrick movie, pitch perfect, anna kendrick movies, blake lively, blake lively anna kendrick, trolls, anna kendrick trolls, anna kendrick twilight, twilight, anna kendrick boyfriend, anna kendrick justin timberlake, anna kendrick height, justin timberlake, cups anna kendrick, mr right, anna kendrick age, anna kendrick net worth, anna kendrick hot, sexy anna kendrick, pitch perfect 3, sam rockwell, anna kendrick mr right, how tall is anna kendrick, anna kendrick husband and brittany snow.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Kendrick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones