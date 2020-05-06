Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Anderson Cooper, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Anderson Cooper, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anderson Cooper right now? On Google Trends Anderson Cooper had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Anderson Cooper’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.0. so by that measure, Anderson Cooper is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anderson Cooper never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anderson Cooper has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Anderson Cooper are also searching for these related terms: anderson cooper vegas, cnn, cnn anderson cooper, anderson cooper las vegas, anderson cooper interview, anderson cooper vegas mayor, anderson cooper mayor las vegas, las vegas mayor, anderson cooper net worth, anderson cooper coronavirus, andy cohen anderson cooper, andy cohen, anderson cooper partner, chris cuomo, anderson cooper vanderbilt, anderson cooper dating, anderson cooper mom, who is anderson cooper, anderson cooper interview las vegas, anderson cooper gay, anderson cooper husband, gloria vanderbilt, anderson cooper youtube, anderson cooper 360 and anderson cooper las vegas mayor interview.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anderson Cooper, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones