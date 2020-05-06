Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Nick Jonas, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally am a big fan of Nick Jonas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Jonas right now? On Google Trends Nick Jonas had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Nick Jonas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.6. so by that measure, Nick Jonas is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Jonas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Jonas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Jonas are also searching for these related terms: nick jonas priyanka, priyanka, nick jonas wife, priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra nick jonas, nick jonas age, joe jonas, jonas brothers, nick jonas brothers, kevin jonas, priyanka and nick jonas, nick jonas priyanka age, the voice nick jonas, nick jonas net worth, the voice, nick jonas and priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra nick jonas age, nick jonas jealous, jealous, priyanka chopra age, how old is nick jonas, nick jonas height, nick jonas jumanji, jumanji and who is nick jonas.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Jonas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones