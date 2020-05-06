Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Kelly Ripa, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally am a big fan of Kelly Ripa, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Ripa right now? On Google Trends Kelly Ripa had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-22 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Kelly Ripa’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.5. so by that measure, Kelly Ripa has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Ripa never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Ripa has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Ripa are also searching for these related terms: kelly ripa instagram, ryan seacrest, kelly and ryan, kelly ripa kids, kelly ripa net worth, mark consuelos, how old is kelly ripa, kelly ripa husband, kelly ripa children, kelly ripa age, ryan seacrest net worth, kelly ripa daughter, kelly ripa diet, kelly ripa and mark consuelos, kelly ripa oscars 2020, live with kelly and ryan, kelly ripa family, young kelly ripa, john callahan, kelly ripa workout, how tall is kelly ripa, kelly ripa sister, kelly ripa bikini, regis philbin and kelly rippa.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Ripa, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones