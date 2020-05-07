Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Barry Zito, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally really like Barry Zito, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Barry Zito right now? On Google Trends Barry Zito had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 3 eight days ago, 1 seven days ago, 4 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Barry Zito’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 0.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.4. so by that measure, Barry Zito is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Barry Zito never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Barry Zito has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Barry Zito are also searching for these related terms: masked singer, barry zito masked singer, rhino masked singer, hunter hayes, barry zito singing, who is the rhino on masked singer, who is the rhino on the masked singer, kandi burruss, jesse mccartney, jackie evancho, kitty masked singer, jojo siwa, sam hunt and bella thorne.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Barry Zito, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones