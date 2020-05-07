Hello! I have found some fun facts on Hayden Christensen, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Hayden Christensen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hayden Christensen right now? On Google Trends Hayden Christensen had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Hayden Christensen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.9. so by that measure, Hayden Christensen is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hayden Christensen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hayden Christensen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Hayden Christensen are also searching for these related terms: star wars, hayden christensen star wars, anakin, anakin skywalker, rachel bilson, natalie portman, rachel bilson hayden christensen, anakin actor, hayden christensen 2020, hayden christensen movies, hayden christensen height, anakin skywalker actor, ewan mcgregor, hayden christensen net worth, hayden christensen age, hayden christensen 2019, jumper, emma roberts, mark hamill, natalie portman and hayden christensen, star wars cast, hayden christensen wife, little italy, star wars movies and revenge of the sith.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hayden Christensen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones