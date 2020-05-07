Hello! I have found some fun facts on John Stamos, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally am a big fan of John Stamos, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Stamos right now? On Google Trends John Stamos had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare John Stamos’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.0. so by that measure, John Stamos is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that John Stamos never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Stamos has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for John Stamos are also searching for these related terms: john stamos full house, full house, john stamos wife, john stamos you, you, john stamos age, young john stamos, john stamos gay, bob saget, john stamos net worth, lori loughlin, fuller house, john stamos friends, is john stamos gay, who is john stamos, how old is john stamos, david dobrik, full house cast, is john stamos married, donny osmond, john stamos beach boys, john stamos belly button, jesse full house, john stamos kids and john stamos son.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Stamos, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones