Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Swizz Beatz, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally am a big fan of Swizz Beatz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Swizz Beatz right now? On Google Trends Swizz Beatz had a popularity ranking of 59 ten days ago, 62 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare Swizz Beatz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.9. so by that measure, Swizz Beatz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Swizz Beatz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Swizz Beatz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Swizz Beatz are also searching for these related terms: alicia keys swizz beatz, alicia keys, swizz beatz net worth, alicia keys and swizz beatz, timbaland vs swizz beatz, swizz beatz ig, swizz beatz wife, swizz beats, swizz beatz songs, swizz beatz house, alicia keys net worth, swizz beatz net worth 2020, alicia keys husband, swizz beatz harvard, drake ft swizz beatz and swizz beatz kids.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Swizz Beatz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones