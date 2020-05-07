What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Josh Duhamel, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally am a big fan of Josh Duhamel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Josh Duhamel right now? On Google Trends Josh Duhamel had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 62 three days ago, 62 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Josh Duhamel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.0. so by that measure, Josh Duhamel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Josh Duhamel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Josh Duhamel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Josh Duhamel are also searching for these related terms: fergie, josh duhamel movies, katherine heigl, life as we know it, timothy olyphant, transformers, josh duhamel dating, josh duhamel wife, josh duhamel girlfriend, julianne hough, katherine heigl josh duhamel movie, the lost husband, safe haven, fergie husband, josh duhamel net worth, josh duhamel height, shia labeouf, life as we know it cast, how tall is josh duhamel, who is josh duhamel dating, when in rome, is josh duhamel married and fergies husband.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Josh Duhamel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones