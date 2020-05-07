What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Nick Cannon, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally am a big fan of Nick Cannon, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Cannon right now? On Google Trends Nick Cannon had a popularity ranking of 76 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 68 three days ago, 68 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 76. If we compare Nick Cannon’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.8. so by that measure, Nick Cannon is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Cannon never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Cannon has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Cannon are also searching for these related terms: nick cannon net worth, mariah carey, nick cannon mariah carey, nick cannon height, how tall is nick cannon, nick cannon wild n out, masked singer, wild n out, eminem nick cannon, eminem, mariah and nick cannon, nick cannon kids, nick cannon and mariah carey, nick cannon age, the masked singer, nick cannon songs, how old is nick cannon, who is nick cannon, nick cannon net worth 2020, nick cannon wife, nick cannon song, nick cannon movies, mariah carey net worth, dc young fly and nick cannon brother.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Cannon, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones