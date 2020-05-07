Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jenna Fischer, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally really like Jenna Fischer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenna Fischer right now? On Google Trends Jenna Fischer had a popularity ranking of 81 ten days ago, 82 nine days ago, 88 eight days ago, 78 seven days ago, 62 six days ago, 79 five days ago, 79 four days ago, 68 three days ago, 68 two days ago, 72 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 86. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare Jenna Fischer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 77.5. so by that measure, Jenna Fischer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenna Fischer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenna Fischer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Jenna Fischer are also searching for these related terms: the office, john krasinski, pam office, pam the office, angela kinsey, jenna fischer husband, the office cast, office cast, jenna fischer hot, jenna fisher, amy adams, jenna fischer and john krasinski, steve carell, jenna fischer net worth, jenna fischer 40 year old virgin, rainn wilson, jenna fischer age, pam from the office, pam beesly, was jenna fischer pregnant, james gunn, jenna fischer 40 year old virgin premiere, jenna fischer instagram, rashida jones and blades of glory.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenna Fischer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones