Hello! I have found some curious things on Mark Wahlberg, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally am a big fan of Mark Wahlberg, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mark Wahlberg right now? On Google Trends Mark Wahlberg had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 23. If we compare Mark Wahlberg’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.5. so by that measure, Mark Wahlberg is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mark Wahlberg never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mark Wahlberg has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Mark Wahlberg are also searching for these related terms: mark wahlberg movies, mark wahlberg movie, netflix mark wahlberg, mark wahlberg spenser, spenser, mark wahlberg spenser confidential, spenser confidential, mark wahlberg wife, film mark wahlberg, matt damon, netflix movie mark wahlberg, matt damon mark wahlberg, mark wahlberg net worth, mark wahlberg matt damon, mark wahlberg new movie, netflix movies, mark wahlberg height, spencer, spencer mark wahlberg, donnie wahlberg, mark wahlberg netflix movies, post malone mark wahlberg, will ferrell mark wahlberg, post malone and will ferrell.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mark Wahlberg, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones