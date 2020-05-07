Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Michael Bolton, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Michael Bolton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Michael Bolton right now? On Google Trends Michael Bolton had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 77 nine days ago, 63 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 57 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 58 four days ago, 73 three days ago, 73 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 71. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Michael Bolton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 64.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.9. so by that measure, Michael Bolton has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Michael Bolton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Michael Bolton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Michael Bolton are also searching for these related terms: michael bolton songs, when a man loves a woman michael bolton, michael bolton youtube, michael bolton how am i supposed to live without you, to love somebody michael bolton, michael bolton music, a love so beautiful michael bolton, michael bolton lean on me, michael bolton said i loved you but i lied, michael bolton lonely island, musica michael bolton, how old is michael bolton, michael bolton jack sparrow, michael bolton tour, michael bolton office space, michael bolton 2019, micheal bolton, michael bolton soul provider, michael bolton steel bars, michael bolton fathers and daughters, michael bolton age, musica de michael bolton, konser michael bolton, michael bolton wife and michael bolton said i loved you…but i lied.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Michael Bolton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones