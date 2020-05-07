Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Armie Hammer, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have always appreciated Armie Hammer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Armie Hammer right now? On Google Trends Armie Hammer had a popularity ranking of 69 ten days ago, 77 nine days ago, 86 eight days ago, 68 seven days ago, 70 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 55 four days ago, 87 three days ago, 87 two days ago, 79 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 89. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Armie Hammer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 73.4. so by that measure, Armie Hammer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Armie Hammer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Armie Hammer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Armie Hammer are also searching for these related terms: timothee chalamet, armie hammer call me by your name, call me by your name, timothée chalamet, armie hammer wife, armie hammer height, armie hammer movies, social network, timothee chalamet and armie hammer, armie hammer gossip girl, henry cavill, armie hammer age, the social network, armie hammer instagram, how tall is armie hammer, how old is armie hammer, call me by your name 2, armie hammer twitter, armie hammer twin, armie hammer batman, armie hammer net worth, call me by your name cast, mirror mirror, gabriel gossip girl and hotel mumbai.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Armie Hammer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones