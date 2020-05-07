What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jennifer Lawrence, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jennifer Lawrence, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jennifer Lawrence right now? On Google Trends Jennifer Lawrence had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 77 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Jennifer Lawrence’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.0. so by that measure, Jennifer Lawrence is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jennifer Lawrence never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jennifer Lawrence has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Jennifer Lawrence are also searching for these related terms: jennifer lawrence movies, jennifer lawrence movie, jennifer lawrence hunger games, hunger games, film jennifer lawrence, instagram jennifer lawrence, jennifer aniston, jennifer lawrence 2020, jennifer lawrence red sparrow, red sparrow, bradley cooper jennifer lawrence, jennifer lopez, jennifer lawrence oscar, bradley cooper, jennifer lawrence chris pratt, chris pratt, jennifer lawrence cooke maroney, josh hutcherson, scarlett, jennifer lawrence net worth, cooke maroney, the hunger games, scarlett johansson, jennifer lawrence age and mother.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jennifer Lawrence, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones