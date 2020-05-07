Hello! I have found some fun facts on Brad Paisley, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally really like Brad Paisley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Brad Paisley right now? On Google Trends Brad Paisley had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Brad Paisley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.9. so by that measure, Brad Paisley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Brad Paisley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Brad Paisley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Brad Paisley are also searching for these related terms: brad paisley wife, brad paisley songs, brad paisley tour, brad paisley then, brad paisley kids, brad paisley no i in beer, brad paisley net worth, brad paisley whiskey lullaby, brad paisley live, vince gill, brad paisley concert, whiskey lullaby, brad paisley facebook, online brad paisley, brad paisley guitar, how old is brad paisley, marty stuart, brad paisley dad, who is brad paisley married to, darius rucker, peyton manning, brad pitt, brad paisley then lyrics, brad paisley find yourself and eric church.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Brad Paisley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones