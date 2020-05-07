Hello! I have found some fun facts on Alec Baldwin, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Alec Baldwin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alec Baldwin right now? On Google Trends Alec Baldwin had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Alec Baldwin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.4. so by that measure, Alec Baldwin is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alec Baldwin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alec Baldwin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Alec Baldwin are also searching for these related terms: hailey baldwin, alec baldwin trump, alec baldwin wife, hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin movies, stephen baldwin, alec baldwin kim basinger, kim basinger, alec baldwin young, alec baldwin age, alec baldwin snl, justin bieber, baldwin brothers, roast alec baldwin, william baldwin, alec baldwin brothers, ireland baldwin, alec baldwin net worth, alec baldwin instagram, beetlejuice, alec baldwin beetlejuice, alec baldwin children, alec baldwin friends, alec baldwin kids and meryl streep.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alec Baldwin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones