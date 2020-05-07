What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Tara Reid, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Tara Reid, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tara Reid right now? On Google Trends Tara Reid had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 77 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 67. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Tara Reid’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.3. so by that measure, Tara Reid is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tara Reid never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tara Reid has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Tara Reid are also searching for these related terms: biden tara reid, joe biden tara reid, joe biden, tara reade, american pie, tara reid today, tara reid interview, tara reid 2020, tara reid scrubs, tara reid instagram, tara reed, tara reid now, tara reid and joe biden, tara reid accuser, tara reid news, tara reid interview joe biden, american pie cast, the big lebowski, tara reid net worth, tara reid imdb, van wilder, mena suvari, face transplant, oil rig explosion and sharknado.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tara Reid, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones