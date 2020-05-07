Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Ben Affleck, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally really like Ben Affleck, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ben Affleck right now? On Google Trends Ben Affleck had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 45 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 71 three days ago, 71 two days ago, 66 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Ben Affleck’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.1. so by that measure, Ben Affleck is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ben Affleck never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ben Affleck has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Ben Affleck are also searching for these related terms: ana armas, ana de armas, ben affleck ana de armas, ben affleck movie, ben affleck movies, batman, batman ben affleck, jennifer garner ben affleck, jennifer garner, ben affleck way back, the way back, ben affleck the way back, ben affleck matt damon, matt damon, ben affleck film, ben affleck 2020, ben affleck netflix, jennifer lopez, ben affleck new movie, ben affleck jennifer lopez, ben affleck tattoo, ben affleck y ana de armas, ben affleck wife, ana de armas and ben affleck and ben affleck girlfriend.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ben Affleck, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones