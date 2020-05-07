What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on January Jones, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally really like January Jones, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is January Jones right now? On Google Trends January Jones had a popularity ranking of 49 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare January Jones’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.2. so by that measure, January Jones is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that January Jones never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how January Jones has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for January Jones are also searching for these related terms: dow jones, mad men, january jones mad men, dow jones january 2017, dow jones january 2020, january jones instagram, dow jones january 20 2017, jon hamm, january jones baby daddy, christina hendricks, january jones son, january jones husband, spinning out, unknown, january jones age, x men, mad men cast, elisabeth moss, last man on earth, dow jones today, dow jones january 19 2017, liam neeson, january jones boyfriend, betty draper and love actually.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding January Jones, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones