Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Tony Parker, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Tony Parker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tony Parker right now? On Google Trends Tony Parker had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 12. If we compare Tony Parker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 7.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.2. so by that measure, Tony Parker is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tony Parker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tony Parker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Tony Parker are also searching for these related terms: peter parker tony stark, eva longoria, tony parker eva longoria, tony parker femme, taille tony parker, tony parker taille, age tony parker, parker schnabel, tony parker brent barry, tony stark and peter parker, tony parker wife, tony parker net worth, tim duncan, cynthia parker, brent barry, tony beets net worth, michael jordan, manu ginobili, femme de tony parker, tony stark x peter parker, tony parker confidentiel, fortune tony parker, tony parker stats, veronique sanson and tony parker brent barry wife.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tony Parker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones