Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Emma Roberts, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally am a big fan of Emma Roberts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emma Roberts right now? On Google Trends Emma Roberts had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 63 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-24 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Emma Roberts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.7. so by that measure, Emma Roberts is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Emma Roberts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emma Roberts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Emma Roberts are also searching for these related terms: julia roberts emma roberts, julia roberts, emma roberts evan peters, evan peters, emma roberts movies, delirium, emma watson, emma roberts delirium, emma roberts american horror story, american horror story, the hunt emma roberts, the hunt, emma stone, evan peters and emma roberts, emma roberts boyfriend, emma roberts ahs, halsey, ahs, garrett hedlund, eric roberts, emma roberts instagram, nerve, emma roberts age, emma roberts and julia roberts and delirium movie.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emma Roberts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones