Hello! I have found some curious things on Richard Gere, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally really like Richard Gere, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Richard Gere right now? On Google Trends Richard Gere had a popularity ranking of 100 ten days ago, 74 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-24 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Richard Gere’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.8. so by that measure, Richard Gere is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Richard Gere never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Richard Gere has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Richard Gere are also searching for these related terms: richard gere movie, julia roberts, richard gere film, julia roberts richard gere, richard gere movies, richard gere pretty woman, pretty woman, richard gere wife, filme richard gere, richard gere net worth, richard gere 2020, age richard gere, richard gere young, peliculas richard gere, cindy crawford, edward norton, richard gere cindy crawford, alejandra silva, jennifer lopez, edward norton richard gere, richard gere dog, harrison ford, richard gere gerbil, how old is richard gere and richard gere perro.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Richard Gere, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones