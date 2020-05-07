What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jane Lynch, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally really like Jane Lynch, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jane Lynch right now? On Google Trends Jane Lynch had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 74 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Jane Lynch’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.2. so by that measure, Jane Lynch is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jane Lynch never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jane Lynch has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Jane Lynch are also searching for these related terms: glee, sue sylvester, jane lynch height, jane lynch friends, criminal minds, glee cast, how tall is jane lynch, ozark cast and jane lynch young.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jane Lynch, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones