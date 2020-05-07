Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Denise Richards, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Denise Richards, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Denise Richards right now? On Google Trends Denise Richards had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 17. If we compare Denise Richards’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 3.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.4. so by that measure, Denise Richards is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Denise Richards never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Denise Richards has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Denise Richards are also searching for these related terms: brandi glanville, denise richards brandi glanville, rhobh, denise richards and brandi glanville, denise richards rhobh, denise richards housewives, denise richards affair, charlie sheen, denise richards husband, denise richards charlie sheen, beverly hills housewives, denise richards beverly hills housewives, denise richards 2020, denise richards net worth, denise richards young, housewives of beverly hills, denise richards housewives of beverly hills, kyle richards, denise richards friends, real housewives of beverly hills, denise richards husband aaron, denise richards real housewives of beverly hills, sutton stracke, wild things and starship troopers.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Denise Richards, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones