Hello! I have found some curious things on Gwen Stefani, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally really like Gwen Stefani, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gwen Stefani right now? On Google Trends Gwen Stefani had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 42. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Gwen Stefani’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.5. so by that measure, Gwen Stefani has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gwen Stefani never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gwen Stefani has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Gwen Stefani are also searching for these related terms: gwen stefani blake, blake shelton, blake shelton gwen stefani, blake and gwen, gwen stefani and blake, blake shelton and gwen stefani, gwen stefani age, gwen stefani 2020, gwen stefani songs, gwen stefani blake shelton song, gwen stefani kids, no doubt gwen stefani, no doubt, gavin rossdale, gwen stefani husband, how old is gwen stefani, miranda lambert, gwen stefani the voice, gwen stefani vegas, gwen stefani net worth, cool gwen stefani, gwen stefani rich girl, blake shelton age, rich girl and gwen stefani and blake shelton song.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gwen Stefani, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones