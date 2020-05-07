What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Henry Cavill, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have always appreciated Henry Cavill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Henry Cavill right now? On Google Trends Henry Cavill had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Henry Cavill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 59.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.4. so by that measure, Henry Cavill has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Henry Cavill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Henry Cavill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Henry Cavill are also searching for these related terms: witcher, henry cavill witcher, superman henry cavill, superman, the witcher henry cavill, the witcher, henry cavill instagram, henry cavill height, henry cavill movies, henry cavill wife, wolverine, henry cavill wolverine, henry cavill 2020, henry cavill girlfriend, chris evans, jason momoa, geralt, freya allan, henry cavill geralt, henry cavill tudors, henry cavill young, henry cavill gay, henry cavill body, anya chalotra and superman actor.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Henry Cavill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones