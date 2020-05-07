What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Terrence Howard, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally am a big fan of Terrence Howard, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Terrence Howard right now? On Google Trends Terrence Howard had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 63 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 70 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Terrence Howard’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.7. so by that measure, Terrence Howard is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Terrence Howard never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Terrence Howard has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Terrence Howard are also searching for these related terms: iron man, terrence howard iron man, empire, terrence howard movies, terrence howard net worth, iron man 2, don cheadle, iron man cast, iron man 1, terrence howard math, terrance howard, why was terrence howard replaced, terrence howard net worth 2020, empire cast, terrence dashon howard, hustle and flow, how old is terrence howard, why did terrence howard leave iron man and how tall is terrence howard.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Terrence Howard, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones