Hello! I have found some interesting information on Vera Wang, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Vera Wang, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vera Wang right now? On Google Trends Vera Wang had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 96. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Vera Wang’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.9. so by that measure, Vera Wang is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Vera Wang never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vera Wang has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Vera Wang are also searching for these related terms: vera wang wedding dress, vera wang dresses, vera wang perfume, vera wang rings, vera wang princess, vera wang wedding dresses, wedding dresses, vera wang bridal, vera wang ring, vera wang white, kohls, simply vera wang, simply vera vera wang, vera wang shoes, engagement rings, alexander wang, vera wang engagement rings, white by vera wang, vera wang love collection, vera wang engagement ring, vera wang princess perfume, vera wang heels, vera wang bedding, vera wang wedgwood and vera wang lovestruck.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vera Wang, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones