What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Nick Lachey, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally am a big fan of Nick Lachey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Lachey right now? On Google Trends Nick Lachey had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 7 three days ago, 7 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Nick Lachey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.0. so by that measure, Nick Lachey has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Lachey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Lachey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Lachey are also searching for these related terms: jessica simpson, nick lachey jessica simpson, nick vanessa lachey, vanessa lachey, nick and vanessa, vanessa and nick lachey, nick lachey wife, love is blind, nick lachey love is blind, jessica simpson and nick lachey, nick lachey net worth, nick lachey kids, jessica simpson nick lachey wedding, nick lachey netflix, jessica simpson net worth, nick lachey age, who is nick lachey, 98 degrees, how tall is nick lachey, drew lachey, nick lachey height, love is blind netflix, backstreet boys, obviously nick lachey and love is blind host.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Lachey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones