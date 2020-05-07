Hello! I have found some fun facts on Christina Applegate, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have always appreciated Christina Applegate, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Applegate right now? On Google Trends Christina Applegate had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 57 three days ago, 57 two days ago, 73 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 77. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Christina Applegate’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.2. so by that measure, Christina Applegate is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Applegate never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Applegate has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Applegate are also searching for these related terms: christina applegate netflix, dead to me, christina applegate dead to me, married with children, christina applegate show, christina applegate netflix show, amy friends, kelly bundy, cameron diaz, christina applegate movies, christina applegate netflix series, married with children cast, christina applegate net worth, christina applegate age, hall pass, al bundy, christina applegate husband, christina applegate instagram, dead to me cast, anchorman, how old is christina applegate, katey sagal, christina applegate no makeup, show with christina applegate and christina applegate show on netflix.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Applegate, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones