Hello! I have found some fun facts on Adam Lambert, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally have always appreciated Adam Lambert, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Lambert right now? On Google Trends Adam Lambert had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Adam Lambert’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.7. so by that measure, Adam Lambert has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Lambert never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Lambert has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Lambert are also searching for these related terms: adam lambert queen, queen, adam lambert and queen, adam lambert songs, american idol adam lambert, adam lambert 2020, queen adam lambert tour, adam lambert instagram, adam lambert youtube, brian may, adam lambert gay, freddie mercury, mad world, brian may adam lambert, adam lambert net worth, velvet adam lambert, adam lambert song, adam lambert band, adam lambert queen concert, queen with adam lambert, adam lambert mad world, adam lambert runnin, roses adam lambert, adam lambert believe and adam lambert ghost town.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Lambert, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones