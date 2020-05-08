Hello! I have found some curious things on Cam Gigandet, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally really like Cam Gigandet, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cam Gigandet right now? On Google Trends Cam Gigandet had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 93 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 86 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 56. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Cam Gigandet’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.9. so by that measure, Cam Gigandet is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cam Gigandet never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cam Gigandet has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Cam Gigandet are also searching for these related terms: twilight, cam gigandet twilight, burlesque, never back down, cam gigandet never back down, the roommate, james twilight, eric dane, never back down cast and burlesque cast.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cam Gigandet, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones