Hello! I have found some fun facts on Ashley Benson, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have always appreciated Ashley Benson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashley Benson right now? On Google Trends Ashley Benson had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Ashley Benson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.2. so by that measure, Ashley Benson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashley Benson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashley Benson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Ashley Benson are also searching for these related terms: ashley benson cara, cara delevingne ashley benson, cara delevingne, pretty little liars, ashley benson pretty little liars, ashley benson and cara delevingne, lucy hale, shay mitchell, troian bellisario, ashley benson instagram, ashley benson girlfriend, pll, pixels, sasha pieterse, ashley benson y cara delevingne, who is ashley benson, ashley benson gay, ashley benson girlfriend 2020, ashley benson movies, ashley benson age, ashley benson et cara delevingne, ashley graham, is ashley benson gay, hanna pretty little liars and hanna marin.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashley Benson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones